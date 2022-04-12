The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
Champions! Stotfold beat Shefford Town & Campton to start the party

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 10:03 PM April 12, 2022
Stotfold hosted Shefford Town & Campton at New Roker Park.

Stotfold hosted Shefford Town & Campton at New Roker Park. - Credit: NEIL METCALFE

Stotfold are the Spartan South Midlands League Division One champions after victory at New Roker Park over Shefford Town & Campton.

A second-half penalty from Conor Clarke put the party on standby before first Ash Kersey and then Cody Lee-Spavins added the cherry on top of the cake with goals inside the last three minutes.

A short time later the corks were popped as the referee confirmed the 3-0 win.

It wasn't the free-flowing contest that some would have expected with two of the division's high-scoring sides but it won't matter to Brett Donnelly's men.

Over the course of the season they have been head and shoulders the best team and this is a deserved title success.

The first half almost started perfectly for the home side as Clarke met a right-wing corner. Unfortunately for him his header bounced down off the bar and away.

They had another chance on 13 minutes as Charlie Milton headed back to his keeper unaware that Adrian Goodyear-Smith had come out to get it.

This time the ball rolled wide of the target before Bobby Dance could reach it.

The rest of the half saw Stotfold have plenty of the ball and win a number of corners but not truly testing the keeper.

Shefford did test Liam Gooch but the Stotfold man was able to turn Henry Snee's shot over the top and hang on to a weakly-hit Ash Ingham effort.

But Kersey's introduction paid dividends straight away as he was clattered to the floor by Goodyear-Smith and Clarke thumped the penalty high into the top corner.

The former Welwyn Garden City man had another chance moments later but couldn't reach the ball but he made no mistake when presented with an opportunity on 87 minutes, thumping an effort low and to the right of the keeper.

Spavins then wrapped things up in stoppage time.


Match stats

Stotfold: Gooch, Nicholls, Stewart, Bradshaw, Sears, Clarke, Bagge, Sutton (Ryan 71), Dance (Kersey 52), Simms (stevenson 62), Lee-Spavins.

Subs (not used): Smith, Woodley.

Goals: Clarke (pen) 55, Kersey 87, Spavins 90+1


Shefford Town & Campton: Goodyear-Smith, Lewis, Cooksley, Ansell-Carter, Milton, Robinson, Ingham, Foley, Snee, Day, McNamara.

Subs (not used): Hammer, Lusty, Drakulic, Metcalfe, Renney.

Booked: Robinson 45+1


HT: Stotfold 0 Shefford Town & Campton 0

Referee: Ben Jerrams (St Albans)

Attendance: 


Spartan South Midlands League Division One (top)

Pld

W

D

L

F

A

Diff

Pts

Stotfold

34

23

3

3

116

27

89

87

Winslow United

34

23

5

6

94

33

61

74

Shefford Town & Campton

34

23

2

9

100

52

48

71

Ampthill Town

34

21

8

5

84

52

32

71

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon