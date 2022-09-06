Stevenage Women beaten by Crows before historic first Lamex game

Stevenage were beaten by Royston Town in the Eastern Region Women's Football League Premier Division. - Credit: EDWARD PAYNE

Stevenage's warm-up for their historic first appearance at the Lamex did not go to plan as they were beaten at Royston Town.

The Boro ladies host Colney Heath tonight (Tuesday) as they play on the club's home pitch for the first time.

And they will want to put things right after going down 3-2 to the Crows on Sunday in the Eastern Region Women's Football League Premier Division in front of a crowd of 106.

Stevenage started well and Amy Gooderham had an early effort saved by Amy Martin.





It would take another 15 minutes for her to get another decent opportunity and this one was not squandered.

A free-kick was swung in towards Vicky Neal who headed the ball downwards. Gooderham was there to meet the ball as it rose again and nodded in from close range.

Royston equalised with seven minutes of the half remaining.

Dionne Manning committed a foul near the right hand corner of the area and Annie Georgiou sent a left-footed in-swinger that dropped in despite Celine Ray getting a hand to it.

Neal had an opportunity turned behind for a corner and it looked as though both sides would go into the break with the score level until another free-kick arrived at Natalie Richardson's feet and she thumped a wonderful rising shot into the roof of the net.

Gooderham broke down the left early in the second half side and rolled a ball across the face of goal, narrowly missing the outstretched foot of Becky Shephard.

She was to enjoy better fortune on 83 minutes with an equaliser.

After a neat interchange with Shianne Swarres, she let loose a right-footed shot from near the away dugout that sailed over Martin and into the net.

The joy was short lived though and four minutes later the Crows bagged the winner.

Ray punched clear a free-kick only as far as Richardson and from outside the area, she volleyed the ball back and in to give the home side the points.

Stevenage: Ray, Webster, Farmer, Neal, Brooks, Swarres, Southby, Hussain, Gooderham, Shephard, Millen

Subs: White, Greenwood, Manning, Schofield

Goals: Gooderham, Shephard

Booked: Manning, Sturgess