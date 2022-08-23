Stevenage start new league season with win on the road at Sudbury

Jodie Bellinger was on target for Stevenage against Sudbury. - Credit: ED PAYNE

Stevenage opened up their Eastern Region Women's Football League Premier Division season with a victory after a goalfest on the road at AFC Sudbury.

Goals from Becky Shepherd, Emily Schofield and Jodie Bellinger gave them a 3-2 win that was "ugly" according to manager Fadi Mazloum.

Stevenage had been relegated last time out, dropping from the National League, and included seven debutants as they looked for an instant return.

And all three goals arrived in the opening 35 minutes. A fabulous run by Amy Makewell on 13 minutes ended with a cross down the left hand side saw a tantalising cross sent into the box and the returning Shephard was unmarked to slot the ball home at the far post.

Sudbury nearly found themselves level after a mix up in the area but the ball was sent wide.

Mazloum made use of the rolling substitutions rule after that to freshen up the team and within minutes, Dionne Manning sent Schofield free into the area to slip the ball past Millie Carter and double the score.

After the half hour, Grace Brooks committed a foul in the area and Evie Creaton stepped up to slam the ball to Mia O’Brien’s right hand side.

The keeper guessed correctly but had no chance of stopping the shot.

Undeterred, Stevenage ventured to the opposite end with Amy Gooderham sending the ball wide to Bellinger.

She ran down the right flank and swung a ball towards the far post which bamboozled Carter and landed over her head and into the net.

Schofield had two more chances before Sudbury pulled another one back.

Kate Edwards was left flat out after a collision in midfield but Sudbury continued attacking and among the confusion, the ball was whipped in from the left and poked in.

The second half saw the home side grow in confidence.

Many efforts were off target, but there was a particularly outstanding save required from O’Brien, who palmed the ball out of the top right hand corner of her goal to keep Stevenage ahead.

However, Gooderham, Shephard and Bellinger all had chances as Stevenage dominated the final 10 minutes to see the game out and clam the three points.





Stevenage: O’Brien, White, Farmer, Neal, Brooks, Southby, Swarres, Shephard, Millen, Makewell, Gooderham.

Subs: Bellinger, Manning, Nebbitt, Schofield, E Price.

Goals: Shephard 13, Schofield 24, Bellinger 35

Attendance: 150