New manager search launched by Stevenage Women

Published: 5:44 PM February 22, 2021

Stevenage have launched a search for a new first-team manager - but it is not because Alex Revell has been removed from his post.

The role is for their expanding and ambitious women's team who currently play in Division One South East of the Women's National League.

Support staff such as an assistant manager and coaches for the first-team and development side have also been advertised as the club look to "take the women’s team forward".

The successful applicant will be "an enthusiastic and motivated individual who will lead the coaching team at Stevenage and be an integral part of the future growth and progress of the women and girls’ pathway, overseen by the Stevenage FC Foundation".

The process will see the manager appointed initially and they will then be involved in the recruitment process for the other vacancies.

General manager of the women and girls' section, Dani Toyn, said: “We’d like to again, thank the departing Mark Dicker for everything he contributed to our pathway over the last three years.

"After some time to reflect on what we need in order to take our women’s set-up forward, the situation has created a fantastic opportunity for an individual to create a team that will not only be responsible for our senior set-up, but also support us with the growth of our whole women and girls' pathway.

“With our Girls’ Development Centre now approaching 100 registered young talented female footballers and our Girls’ Football & Education Programme at Marriotts School starting this September, this is the perfect opportunity for the right person to come in and work with us to create a pathway we can all be proud of.”

Job descriptions for each role can be found at the club's website and anyone interested in applying for a position should send a copy of their CV and a covering letter to Toyn by emailing womenandgirls@stevenagefc.com.

The closing date for applications is Friday, March 12.

For any further information call Dani Toyn on 01438 584014