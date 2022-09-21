First goal for TVC a long time in coming but will be first of many says the defender

Terence Vancooten got his first Stevenage goal against Wycombe Wanderers after six years of trying. - Credit: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

Six years and more than 150 games for the club brought Terence Vancooten his first Stevenage goal - with the victory over Wycombe Wanderers earning them a place in the Papa John's Trophy knockout stages.

The defender pounced late on to wrap up a 3-0 success, Danny Rose getting the others on his comeback from injury.

And the 24-year-old was almost as relieved as he was ecstatic at his historic moment.

He said: "It’s only taken six years to get off the mark but at least it’s done now. Hopefully I can take it into the league and score on Saturday.

"I have missed from there before but not this time."

He played in a back four instead of a three, partnering Dan Sweeney in the centre of defence, and says that, plus the level of the performance throughout the team, shows the strength at Steve Evans' disposal.

"It shows the strength in our squad that we can rotate our players and play in any formation," he said.

"It was a quality performance. We wanted to get back out there and get that winning feeling back after Saturday.

"It’s important just to get the confidence back into our forwards so that when they get the chances against Harrogate, they are fresh and ready to take them."

And he is not one who believes the tournament should be maligned, seeing as another chance to shine a spotlight on his talents.

He said: "Every time you step out on the pitch, you want to express yourself and showcase yourself in front of the gaffer and put yourself in the frame for the next game.

"And the end result [of good performances] is playing at Wembley and who doesn’t want to play at Wembley?"

The boss meanwhile had praise for the other scorer.

Evans said: "For me he is a goalscorer and a talisman and he leads the line.

"He and Luke Norris worked really well together and that’s no disservice to Jamie Reid who has brilliant for us in spells.

"I was pleased to see him back on the pitch."