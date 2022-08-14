Rose: 'Five subs mean it is more a team thing and we've utilised that'

Danny Rose scored a late goal for the second time in a week to rescue a point for Stevenage at Walsall. - Credit: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

Danny Rose says the increased number of substitutes is giving players more chances to make a positive impression.

The forward came off the bench to net an equaliser at Walsall 10 minutes into stoppage time, earning his side a 1-1 draw.

It followed his match-winning contribution against Reading in the Carabao Cup and a vital assist in the win over Stockport County.

And the 28-year-old feels he will get more and more chances over the course of the season.

He said: "Having five subs means it is more of a team thing and we’ve utilised that.

"As long as we keep changing the game, we’ll keep knocking on the door.

"It was a great moment and we knew there was time, they were cramping up.

"The subs have made an impression again, they’ve done that from day one up at Tranmere.

I didn’t think there was too much in it.

"We give them a sloppy goal, we should do better, but we kept going until the end."

Rose also revealed that Carl Piergianni believes this group is on the cusp of making real memories.

He said: "The skipper has just said in the changing room that we can do something special if we start games well and give ourselves a chance.

"I’m enjoying it. There’s a good set-up at Stevenage, the training has been good.

"It’s a really good group and there is belief."

Manager Steve Evans was delighted with his striker's contribution.

He said: "Danny Rose was outstanding at Reading, outstanding when he came on against Stockport and he is the one player I’ll look at here and wonder should I have played him from the start?

"His all-round contribution deserved that goal.

"He’s a goalscorer, a threat and a handful and he plays like a supporter would if they were in the shirt."