More, more, more! Jordan Roberts wants to keep the good times rolling at Stevenage

Jordan Roberts steers in his second as Stevenage beat Swindon Town to go top of League Two. - Credit: DAVID LOVEDAY/TGS PHOTO

Stevenage match-winner Jordan Roberts say the boss is right to keep pushing him - and says he is just as keen to keep up his scoring streak.

The forward scored twice, once in each half, as Boro beat Swindon Town 2-0 to go top of the League Two table.

It took his tally to four for the season but three in the last three games.

It brought praise from Steve Evans who admitted that he is getting close to his full capability, even if he is not quite there yet.

"To be fair the gaffer is not often wrong," said a smiling Roberts.

"There is always more as a player you want to give and I wanted to stay out there and get the hat-trick but I had blown a gasket.

"I’ll keep pushing myself, I want to score more goals and I want to assist on more and keeping my spot in the team."

It wasn't even his goals that stood out, with some of the defensive aspects of the game being a joy to watch.

"To be in the team, that’s what you have to do," he said. "Sometimes you win games off the ball.

"The defensive unit was unreal but we defend from up the pitch as well.

"The chances I get, I need to take, and hopefully I can keep doing that.

"But we went out there and did what we needed to do as a collective. Down to the last man, we worked our all and we thoroughly deserved the three points.

"We’ve worked on suffocating teams that come here early, stop them trying to play their game and we did that really well.

"We didn’t let them play in certain areas and when we defended, we defended as a unit."

And now they have hit the summit, the 28-year-old says it is up to them to make sure they stay there.

He said: "We’ve got the bit between our teeth at the minute but the game is done now and we have the three points.

"We need to get back on the training pitch and onto the next game.

"We want do the same things over and over again and we need to do that if we’re going to get where we want to.

"There’s a long way to go but the lads believe we can do it.

"We’ve shown that against good teams, bigger teams if you like, and I think some are starting to fear us now.

"It’s down to us to keep that momentum going."