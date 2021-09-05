Swindon Town issue apology after crowd disturbance at Stevenage

Published: 2:39 PM September 5, 2021

Swindon Town fans are spoken to by stewards as they throw objects towards the pitch during the League Two match at Stevenage. - Credit: JONATHAN BRADY/PA

Swindon Town have issued an apology to Stevenage in particular and football in general after crowd trouble towards the end of the League Two match at the Lamex Stadium.

Fans clashed with Stevenage stewards with tempers raised and it saw bins and other objects including a chair and a flare, come onto the pitch.

The Wiltshire club's owner Clem Morfuni and CEO Rob Angus took to the club's website to issue the apology.

They said: "We were very disappointed by the events that unfolded in the away end towards the end of the game.

"While we are incredibly grateful for the large following we have away from home, the events that took place are unacceptable and cannot happen again.

"Due to the damage that was done to the away end, the club could now face further action from the EFL for this.

"We urge all of our fans to treat visiting stewards, officials and property with the utmost respect at all times.

"Your passion and love for the club is what makes you so special, but you must behave in a responsible and respectful manner.

"We also want to once again stress that the use of pyrotechnics are prohibited within any stadia in England.

"As we've stressed before, the club could face action from the EFL if pyrotechnics are set off at games.

"We also want to take this opportunity to apologise to Stevenage for what occurred.

"These events are not an accurate representation of what the club is all about.

"Please work with us to ensure that going to games is an enjoyable and safe experience for everyone. We want to thank you all for your unbelievable support both home and away this season and long may it continue."

The match finished 1-1 with Ben Coker's goal cancelled out in the fifth minute of stoppage time by Jack Payne's penalty.