Player ratings: Who were the stars of the show as Stevenage beat Sutton United?

Player Ratings

Luther James-Wildin was one of the players rotated back into the starting line-up for Stevenage against Sutton United. - Credit: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

The first half may have been as dull as ditch water but the second half wasn't as Stevenage made it eight home wins in all competition this season.

The 3-0 win over Sutton United also lifted them to second in League Two, level on points with leaders Leyton Orient, but there was individual delight as well on Tuesday.

This is how I viewed the Stevenage performance against Sutton.

Stevenage 3 Sutton United 0 - Boro ratings

Taye Ashby-Hammond - 6

Again he had nothing to do, simply because of the strength in front of him. I imagine he expected to see more action when he signed but he will be still learning some valuable lessons. Clean sheet is deserved mind.

Luther James-Wildin - 7

Back in the squad and did alright. He was one of the four that galloped forward when Norris bagged his second and Stevenage's third. Untroubled defensively too.

Carl Piergianni - 7

He said after that he expected it to be a battle and it was a times although he seemed to revel in that. Noticeable that his prowess at attacking set-pieces has been well noted. At one point Sutton had four on him at a corner. Just a super footballer.

Dan Sweeney - 7

I'm still not convinced his header was anything more than a knock down into the box but crucially it got Boro in front. Defensively he was on point again, another solid and impressive display.

Luke Norris - 9

You could feel the weight lift off his shoulders when he got his first and it was a looser, more relaxed man who scored a brilliant second. But there was other little things, even in the first half. One moment saw him drop deep and with a little flick and turn he suddenly had Stevenage on the front foot and attacking. Makes a huge difference.

Jordan Roberts - 9

Might not have scored but my word, he was excellent. Dogged in the tackle, his tenacity created Boro's second, but the cross into Danny Rose also showed his creative side. Really drove forward in the second period and has been getting better and better in the last couple of games.

Terence Vancooten - 7

Another who just glides through games with the minimum of fuss. Kept Sutton well locked down and unable to cause too much mayhem in the Boro box.

Alex Gilbey - 6

A midfield battle is not where he excels but when he did get the ball, he looked like he would create something as per usual. Will have better games, probably have worse ones too.

Michael Bostwick - 6

A couple of ropey touches early on but he hasn't played in a while. Didn't expect him to play the entire game mind you and that proves he is over his injury. Grew into the contest as it went on and combatted Sutton's physical threat. Just needs more game time now.

Saxon Earley - 6

Going forward he got in behind the Sutton defence on a few occasions but never delivered the needed cross. Defensively he was sound again and he is definitely growing into league football.

Danny Rose - 7

Was unlucky not to score in the second half. The header that led to Norris's first was excellent as was the save that followed a shot through a crowd of bodies shortly after.

Substitutes - 6

Jamie Reid came on after Luke Norris broke his nose and then the remaining four were with two minutes to go. None had time to make a real difference.

Opposition players who caught the eye

Jon Barden did but sadly for him, not for a good reason. Went off underneath me on oxygen. Looked serious as soon as he went down so best wishes for a full recovery. Otherwise, goalkeeper Lewis Ward was excellent with a couple of great saves in the second period.

Summary

A fabulous second half and for the first time in a league game, they managed to score more than two.

They did it on less shots than normal which is great to see and hopefully Luke Norris will just be bruised on Saturday but able to play a part as you could see him ready to blossom.

The clean sheet was good too, only their fourth in the league too which caught me out. Feels like they have kept more than that.

They look so confident at the moment, especially at the Lamex. Swindon will be a really good marker on Saturday as to exactly where they are at the minute.