Positives outweigh the last-gasp Sutton equaliser says Stevenage's Scott Cuthbert

Scott Cuthbert said conceding to a last-minute goal was "gutting" but said there was plenty to be pleased about for Stevenage in a frantic draw with play-off chasing Sutton United.

One from Luke Norris and two from Jamie Reid had Boro twice in front by two goals but a controversial penalty pulled Sutton back to within one before Richie Bennett levelled things up at 3-3 in the eighth minute of stoppage time.

But the honest Scotsman preferred to focus on what he said were the good bits in an "excellent" performance.

"It’s gutting," he said about the equaliser. "It’s never nice conceding so late on in a game and we’re massively disappointed.

"We were excellent for large parts of the game, first half especially when we went 2-0 up, I thought we were dominant.

"They came out in the first five or 10 minutes [of the first half] and put a lot of pressure on us.

"But once we weathered that storm, we were on the front foot. We were energetic, we got on first balls, second balls, we created chances and we deserved our lead.

"There were always going to be adventurous in the second half and put balls into our box but to lose a goal in the 98th minute, it is heart-breaking."

The penalty came a minute after Reid had put Boro 3-1 on and Cuthbert revealed that the referee felt he had made a mistake.

He said: "First off, my header isn’t good enough. That started it all off. I should have just put my foot through it.

"I’m disappointed in myself with that but when I asked him, the referee said he had made a mistake and it shouldn’t have been given.

"But it was given, they took it and scored, and we still had a goal advantage and it is on us to hold onto it.

"Unfortunately we couldn’t hold on."

He had no complaints about the time added on either and feels the equaliser should not distract from the strides being made by Paul Tisdale since the New Year.

Cuthbert said: "We knew the eight minutes were going to be added on because of the floodlight situation, that wasn’t that big an issue.

"To be honest I didn’t feel as under pressure as I did last week against Walsall.

"I know this sounds silly as we conceded three goals but I never felt under massive pressure.

"We felt comfortable and we felt in control and we had chances when we broke.

"It’s quite easy to let that last-minute goal cast a shadow over how far we’ve come in the last few weeks but we are going places.

"We’re enjoying it, we’re positive and it’s a good place to come in and train every day.

"This is a good bunch of lads and we’re looking forward to the rest of the season."