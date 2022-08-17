Lack of second robbed Stevenage of a big win over Rochdale says Steve Evans

Match reaction

Luke Norris was among those who went close to getting a second for Stevenage. - Credit: DAVID LOVEDAY/TGS PHOTO

Stevenage manager Steve Evans likened Stevenage's win over Rochdale to a boxing match - although if it was it would have been stopped at half-time.

The problem was Boro could only eke out a 1-0 win courtesy of Carl Piergianni's first-half header, and they had plenty of chances to kill off the visitors to the Lamex.

And it turned a bouncing home crowd to one riddled with a few nerves, although the boss believes there was never any hope of anything other than three points.

Evans said: "We watched a full re-run of Rochdale absolutely dominating Grimsby on Saturday but lose and for 70 minutes here they have had a pasting and it could have been any score.

"If that second goes in, we win by five.

"We had so much dominance, so much superiority and so much of the play, it would have been easier for everyone’s nerves if we had scored again and I’m disappointed that we don’t do that.

"Sometimes it would be nice to sit there two or three ahead and let supporters enjoy the last 10 minutes.

"Supporters were a little bit nervous in that time and there shouldn't have been any reason because we were so far superior, it was frightening.

"Our performance levels was good, our energy levels were fantastic but sometimes teams get a lift and they got a lift when the linesman puts his flag up and chalks a perfectly good goal off."

That disallowed goal came on 64 minutes, Danny Rose's looping header going over Richard O'Donnell and in, but the ref after advice from his linesman ruled that Luke Norris , who was standing in front of the keeper and in an offside position, had jumped and therefore interfered with play.

Evans said: "If the assistant referee has played, I’ll give a donation to the club he played for.

"Everyone knows it is a header that is looping way over the goalkeeper and his explanation that Luke Norris has jumped in front of him is hard to swallow, the goalkeeper is six foot four.

"From then they threw caution to the wind, they changed the shape and went very expansive.

"We got a little bit tired but we got over the line and there’s not a player in that squad that we are not proud of.

"They were frustrated when they came into the dressing room, frustrated that thy didn’t put the game to bed a long time before."