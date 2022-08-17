Piergianni all smiles after opening Stevenage account in win over Rochdale

Carl Piergianni had plenty to be happy about after Stevenage's 1-0 win over Rochdale. - Credit: DAVID LOVEDAY/TGS PHOTO

In a defender's checklist of the perfect game, a goal, a clean sheet and three points are probably the three things on it - no wonder Carl Piergianni looked so happy.

The skipper scored his first goal for Stevenage as they beat Rochdale 1-0 in League Two, a result that places them fourth in the table, level on points with the three teams above them.

And the 30-year-old was delighted with the night's work and the opening of his account.

"Finally," he said. "It has felt like it wouldn’t go in at times and I’ve been a little disappointed that I haven’t been on the scoresheet and I missed one before I did score.

"But I’m just so happy to open my account.

"We were due a clean sheet and we were desperate for one as we haven’t had one yet.

"We defended well and, in this league, especially when it is 1-0, teams are going to throw everything at you.

"It is never going to be easy and you’ll get nothing for free.

"It is coming along nicely, we’re a good unit and good characters but it is not just us three at the back.

"You don’t realise how easier it is for us when the front three and the midfield are pressing well together.

"They forced Rochdale to kick it up the pitch and that suits us.

"It is all about the team."

And the team's performance was the cherry on top of the cake.

Piergianni said: "We were outstanding first half. We’d worked on how they would play and we pressed really well, we had great quality on the ball and the only downside was we weren’t more than 1-0 up at half-time.

"We put in a good performance for 70 minutes but not getting that second goal it invited a little bit of pressure and naturally we dropped off a little bit.

"They had a little bit of fight but it was a great performance from us."

One thing that didn't go their way was a Danny Rose goal in the second half that was ruled for interference from an offside Luke Norris.

"It’s a harsh one," said the summer signing from Oldham Athletic. "I don’t think the keeper is ever saving it but [Luke] was apparently in an offside position.

"He was never going to make a difference and it is a great header from Danny.

"That swung the game a little bit as we would have gone on and scored more.

"We started to backpedal so we have to learn from that and make sure we stay on the front foot when things like that happen."