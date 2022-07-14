Norris and Stevenage setting sights on promotion from League Two

Luke Norris is aiming for promotion from League Two with Stevenage this season. - Credit: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

Luke Norris is in no doubt what his goals and that of Stevenage are and should be - promotion.

The striker had put Boro ahead from the penalty spot in their latest pre-season friendly against Peterborough United, with Jonson Clarke-Harris’ second-half header leaving the final score at 1-1.

It followed a 2-0 success at the Lamex over championship West Bromwich Albion on Saturday and it is that form that has left Norris confident of what this side can achieve this season.

The 29-year-old said: "As a team, we have to aim high, we want to get promoted. I think every team should have that ambition.

"The club has been sitting towards the bottom of the table in the past two years but there has been some big changes and we want to get promoted.

"We have a manager who wants to get Stevenage up and yeah, that is going to be the aim. If not automatic then through the play-offs."

Norris' spot-kick was his second goal in five days and with a trip to Tranmere only 16 days away, Stevenage’s preparations are going well.

Norris said: "We have had a good start. In four games we have scored 10 and conceded one, whilst playing a Championship side in West Brom and Peterborough who were in that league last year.

"It shows we are looking good. We have some good games coming up and we are getting ready for what should be an exciting season.

"We have done a lot of hard running and we want to press teams and hopefully this preparation can help us do that.

"The recruitment has been big. You can see the calibre of players we have brought in and we have worked really hard over the first few weeks.

"The lads we have signed are experienced and have played under Steve [Evans] or they know this sort of changing room and have settled in really quickly.

"We have got a real close group and we have only known each other for a couple of weeks, which is a positive as it shows the sort of characters we have brought in."