Travesty averted says Evans as Stevenage book place in third round of Carabao Cup

Stevenage manager Steve Evans was in doubt his side deserved to beat Peterborough United. - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Steve Evans aid it would have been "a travesty" if Stevenage had not beaten Peterborough United.

The Carabao Cup second-round tie at the Lamex looked to be heading towards a penalty shootout until Jamie Reid popped up in the third and final minute of stoppage time to secure a 1-0 win.

And the Boro boss was delighted for his players and the supporters.

He said: "It was a wonderful cup tie between two very competitive teams but if it had gone to penalties and we’d gone out, it would have been a travesty.

"For long, long periods we were far better.

"When he brings on [their substitutes], they have a bit of impetus but we kept our ethos of wanting to win the game.

"We were still going forward into added time as they were.

"If anyone deserves to win the cup tie, we do.

"When you don’t put teams to bed, you will always have nervy moments and when you have that at any level of football, that allows the opposition to play.

"We should turn round ahead at half-time and if we do, it is an easier cup tie.

"It’s always good to win a cup tie and if you score in added time, it is even better."

Reid hasn't had a consistent run in the squad this season but then neither has many others.

It didn't show though.

Evans said: "Jamie has said he should have had eight goals in three games. I've said it's more like nine.

"He makes a great run. He peels off the centre back and he doesn’t know where he is.

"We know what he can do and when it gets pulled back, all the bench come out because they are expecting a goal.

"And he put it away with aplomb.

"I’ve always said it is a squad of 19 now with David [Amoo] coming in.

"He was exceptional in the first half and if he gets a goal, it would have been a just reward.

"He was going past them with his pace and power as if they were treading water.

"But it was about the whole team.

"We introduced the subs at the right time, we protected one or two that we had to.

"We’re in a good place."