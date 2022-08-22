Boro boss set to ring the changes ahead of Posh visit in Carabao Cup

Steve Evans is set to ring the changes as Stevenage host Peterborough United in the Carabao Cup. - Credit: DAVID LOVEDAY/TGS PHOTO

Steve Evans is set to make wholesale changes ahead of Stevenage's Carabao Cup clash with Peterborough United.

He had hinted at doing so before the game with Carlisle United on Saturday, one which Boro won 2-1 to maintain their unbeaten start to the season.

He threw a curve ball by naming an unchanged line-up then but confirmed he would rotate his own squad, as well as admitting he isn't fussed if Posh manager Grant McCann follows suit.

Evans said: "Tuesday is important because it is my old club but Tuesday is also important as it is the second round of the Carabao Cup.

"Will we make changes? Absolutely.

"I don’t care about what Grant does. What they decide to do with their team is his business.

"But I’ll make changes. We have 18 players in the squad. We don’t have 23 to pick from.

"They spend good money and they have an exceptional squad.

"Grant described it to me as the strongest side Posh have had in five or six years and I think he is right, if you look at the depth they’ve got.

"But that’s them. We have the best team we’ve had here in five or six years too.

"We can’t make as many changes as they’ll make, if they want to.

"We’re not going to win the Carabao Cup but I’d like to beat Peterborough in the second round and I know how tough that will be."

Luke Norris and Danny Rose are among those expected to at least drop to the bench, the forwards departing the win over Carlisle early after picking up a knock to the Achilles and a tight groin respectively.

Kick-off at the Lamex Stadium is at 7.45pm.