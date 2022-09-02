Confidence drives the fear away for Stevenage says Jake Taylor

Jake Taylor says Stevenage are confident in every game regardless of the opposition. - Credit: DAVID LOVEDAY/TGS PHOTO

Jake Taylor believes the confidence flowing through the Stevenage squad at the minute can help them get a result against anyone.

Boro opened the League Two campaign with four wins and a draw before a las-minute loss on the road at Salford City on Saturday.

They recovered to snare a 2-1 win over Peterborough United in the Papa John's Trophy and the midfielder says the trip to Crewe, while potentially a difficult game, does not score the squad too much.

Taylor said: "We’re not too fussed about who we play at the moment, we’re confident going into any game.

"We work very hard so that’s all we can do, worry about ourselves.

"The gaffer will tell us lots about them and we will be as prepared as possible.

"When you think of Crewe, you think of good footballing teams, certainly from the ones I’ve played previously.

"But we’re ready for it.

"We were all disappointed to lose at Salford but it wasn’t our best performance of the season.

"Good teams don’t lose two in a row too often so it was important to get a positive result on Tuesday [at Peterborough].

"With the team we have, whenever we have a set-piece we look dangerous."

The game at Gresty Road ends a run of nine games in 28 days but the winning feeling is carrying the team forward according to Taylor.

He said: "We have had a really good start and there is a good feeling around the place.

"The beauty is that everyone gets on well with each other.

"The gaffer has put together a squad that’s not only competitive on the pitch but gets on really well off it.

"It’s been a relentless schedule recently so it will be nice to have a relatively free week where we can have a full week’s training.

"When you’re winning, it’s quite nice to have games in quick succession."

He was another to point at the use of five substitutes this season as a way of keeping all member of the squad motivated, vital when you only have a small number to call upon as Stevenage do.

Taylor said: "There are a lot of squads that previously, when you only had three subs, a lot of people wouldn’t have the opportunities that they’d want.

"With five subs it is completely different. You can come on at any point and everyone feels more involved which makes the squad feel closer.

"That’s good but everybody will be needed as there will be injuries and suspensions.

"It’s about sticking together and making sure that we’re ready."

And he admits the summer rebuild undertaken by Steve Evans has meant the players from last season have undergone some internal soul searching.

The 30-year-old said: "It got to a point where we all knew that it was about time this club got to where it deserved to be.

"The players have come in, the personalities that have come in, have really helped lift the changing room and around the place.

"Even on a matchday, you can feel everyone is in it together.

"It’s a good place to be at the minute and we want to continue to be positive and make it a positive season."