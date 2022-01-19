Tired but happy - Tisdale delighted with effort and points haul from 'spent' Stevenage

The Stevenage players are running on fumes according to manager Paul Tisdale - but seven points from the last three games has made all that effort worthwhile.

Boro's third home game in 10 days resulted in a 2-1 win over Crawley Town, the rejuvenated Jake Taylor and Luke Norris scoring the goals to follow up the win over Walsall and the draw with Sutton United, the visitors scoring an equaliser in the eighth minute of stoppage time.

And while it has taken its toll on the mind and body, the feeling of positivity and fun around the Lamex Stadium was undeniable.

Tisdale said: "We didn’t know how the game would pan out as Crawley are a difficult team to read but I am delighted we’ve won.

"Some of the changes were forced. Jake Reeves and Chris Lines were struggling and although you want to win every game, you have to be smart as well.

"I have to look at the long term as well as the short term and hopefully I can get that balance right.

"We made changes to keep things fresh and we trust all the players, not just a few.

"With the efforts we’ve made over these three games, seven points is justified and I’m delighted.

"We were so close to nine too but I’ll settle for seven."

What has been noticeable is the way Stevenage look now as attacking force.

Tisdale's first five league games yielded just one goal but they have now scored eight in the last three and while the boss would naturally have liked more in Tuesday's success, he says the style they are beginning to show is the one he wants.

He said: "Every game we’ve played in the last 10 days, even though we’ve been in the lead, we’ve tried to score more.

"Why not? We have players who can come off the bench [and make things happen].

"Luke Norris came on and could have scored two or three."

The revival has seen Boro move eight points clear of the relegation zone in League Two but the first big test of how good things are actually going will come on Saturday when they head to the north east to play Hartlepool United, their first away game since the influx of new players in the window.

Tisdale said: "Every game in League Two is different but you really do have to take each game and assess it on its own.

"It’s a long trip and even though we are very pleased with ourselves we know we can’t go up there and just win.

"We have to go and think we can get a result up there but we have to approach it very differently.

"We’ve played with real intensity in these three home games and a lot of players are just spent.

"I have to think about legs now and how we get our energy onto the pitch at Hartlepool.

"But the players are very receptive to what I am asking and we think we can score in every game."