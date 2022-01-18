Stevenage banish Sutton disappointment with another win in the Tisdale revival

Stevenage put the disappointment of the draw with Sutton United behind them with three more points - this time at home to Crawley Town.

Saturday's game had ended up 3-3 with Sutton scoring in the eighth-minute of stoppage time after Boro had twice been two goals to the good.

This time Jake Taylor opened the scoring for Stevenage and after Crawley had equalised in first-half stoppage time, Luke Norris won it with 17 minutes to go.

The 2-1 win means the revival under Paul Tisdale continues at pace, the last three home games bringing two wins and a draw,.

Bigger tests await, notably on Saturday with a trip to Hartlepool United where they need to show the same desire away from the comforts of the Lamex.

But that is a worry for another day and for now the feel-good factor has eased any relegation fears.

There was more rotation for the home side with four changes from the crazy 3-3 draw with Sutton United on Saturday.

That included a debut for Zain Westbrooke who signed on loan from Bristol Rovers on Monday.

The first period ended as it began, with nothing separating the sides, but yet again Stevenage were guilty of conceding after the 45 minutes of the half was done.

It was a cracking equaliser by Tom Nichols, and in complete contrast to their shooting practice prior to kick-off which was slam the power-meter to max and hit it as hard as you can.

This, however, was as delicate as they come. A feathered touch lifted and guided over the defender and the diving Christy Pym and into the far corner.

Boro had defended well up to that point with the time afforded to the Crawley front-man the only real quibble in the opening stanza.

The visitors deserved it too based on the balance of play but ironically it came at the end of a period dominated by Stevenage.

That spell had included the goal. Westbrooke had time to lift a cross into the area in the direction of Bruno Andrade.

He flashed a head at it but only succeeded in flicking it on rather than putting it towards goal.

Fortunately though it flew on to Taylor who made it two in three games by nodding it down to the right of Glenn Morris.

Both teams had other chances in the half.

Terence Vancooten stabbed a loose ball over the top from five yards while Taylor forced Morris into a save before his goal.

At the other end Nichols had headed over and another was off target as they opened the brighter.

But while the tackling was excellent from both team, both were guilty of poor passing which saw moves break down with alarming regularity.

Crawley made a switch at half-time in terms of personnel and tactics, bringing on Nick Tsaroulla for Archie Davies and moving to more of a packed midfield and a back three.

It worked though with Boro struggling to get near the ball and it prompted Tisdale into a double switch on the hour, Luke Norris and Luther James-Wildin coming on for Luke Prosser and Luke O'Neill.

The latter made an instant impact with his presence and thought he had scored five minutes later.

Taylor got in down the left and his low pull-back to the striker was turned on target at the near post with a bit of venom.

Morris made sure it wouldn't with a superb reflex save.

However, Crawley didn't heed the warning and eight minutes later Boro were back in front with an almost identical goal.

Again Taylor got in down the left but this time his low cross was to the back post and took out the keeper, giving Norris the time to take a touch and fire home.

Norris had a great chance to seal the three points with four minutes remaining as a through ball got him in behind but his attempted lob lacked the required altitude to beat Morris.

There were some nervy moments but there was to be no repeat of Saturday, much to the delight of those inside the ground.





Stevenage: Pym, Coker, Cuthbert, Prosser (Norris 60), Taylor (Lines 83), Westbrooke, Andrade, Vancooten, Upson, O'Neill (James-Wildin 60), Reid.

Subs (not used): Walker, Carter, Daly, Read.

Goals: Taylor 28, Norris 73





Crawley Town: Morris, Davies (Tsaroulla 46), Francomb, Craig, Powell, Nichols, Nadesan, Tilley (Grego-Cox 83), Matthews (Frost 68), Payne, Lynch.

Subs (not used): Seymour, Marshall, Kastrati.

Goal: Nichols 45+1

Booked: Tilley 68, Frost 77





HT: Stevenage 1 Crawley Town 1

Referee: Will Finnie (Luton)

Attendance: 1,942 (210 from Crawley Town)