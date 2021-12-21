Stevenage v Crawley Town on Boxing Day postponed due to COVID-19

Stevenage's Boxing Day game with Crawley Town has been postponed because of COVID-19 cases in the Sussex side's squad. - Credit: DAVID LOVEDAY/TGS PHOTO

Stevenage's home game on Boxing Day against Crawley Town in League Two has been postponed due to too many COVID-19 cases in the visitors' squad.

A statement on the Boro website said: "We have received notification from the EFL that Sunday’s Boxing Day game against Crawley Town has been postponed due to COVID-19.

"Crawley Town informed the EFL that it would be unable to fulfil the fixture due to a number of positive cases in their squad.

"A rearranged date for the fixture will be confirmed in due course. Supporters who purchased a match ticket for this game and wish to attend the rearranged fixture should retain their ticket."

The EFL had issued communication just 24 hours earlier saying there would not be blanket postponements, providing fixtures could be played "where it is safe to do so and the set squad criteria can be fulfilled by clubs".

Chief executive Trevor Birch said: "Throughout the pandemic, our two priorities have been ensuring the welfare of those involved in EFL competitions and ensuring the fixture schedule can continue where it is safe to do so.

"With club mitigation measures, the mass adoption of booster jabs and COVID certification now required for larger crowds, we are sure many fans will continue to feel confident in attending matches over the Christmas period and we look forward to welcoming them."