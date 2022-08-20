Stevenage ready to hand out a 'drubbing' sooner rather than later says Evans

Steve Evans says Stevenage are going to give someone "a drubbing" soon after watching another comfortable home win by just a one-goal margin.

They came into the game with Carlisle United on the back of a 1-0 success over Rochdale in the week.

That had seen Boro dominated for the majority of the contest, creating chance after chance, and it was same again in the 2-1 win at the Lamex against the Cumbrians.

The boss though is confident the goals will come.

"We were stunning first half, he said. "Carlisle are a really good side with really good players, there is no doubt in my mind, but it didn’t look like that for 46 minutes.

"It looked like we should have had six or seven on that board, not two. We were that good.

"We missed same big chances but then it is sloppy from us. We give a cheap pass out of defence away and they cross and they score.

"Second half they had nothing to lose and the system they used had four up front.

"But if you take everything else away, they probably had one good chance in the second half and we have six.

"We make it 3-1 and it ends up five or six. I said that after Rochdale too but I mean it.

"I was pleased with a lot of the play and the chances we created. We know we are going to give a team a drubbing if we continue to play like that."

The win also saw two new scorers for the year, meaning that the 10 goals scored this year have come from nine different players.

Evans is not bothered in the slightest where the goals come from as long as they come.

He said: "The saying is you’d rather be missing chances than not making them.

"Look at the second half, I’m saying Jamie Reid could have had a hat-trick but [Luke Norris] has come off and is sitting on the bench saying ‘I should score at least three’.

"They are good chances too but we just encourage the boys to keep getting in there and the goals will come.

"Luke will finish the season as a really good scorer for us and so will Jamie Reid.

"The goals will continue to be shared around."