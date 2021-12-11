Paul Tisdale: Stevenage job is the hardest I have ever had

Paul Tisdale watches on during Stevenage's 2-0 defeat to Carlisle United in League Two. - Credit: DAVID LOVEDAY/TGS PHOTO

Paul Tisdale has already labelled the Stevenage job as "the hardest he has ever had" after just two weeks in the role.

He is still searching for his first win as top dog at the Lamex Stadium after a 2-0 reverse at home to fellow strugglers Carlisle United left them just three points and one place above the relegation places.

But he now knows the extent of the task ahead after experiencing a moment of clarity.

Luke Norris in action for Stevenage against Morgan Feeney of Carlisle United. - Credit: DAVID LOVEDAY/TGS PHOTO

He said: "I’ve got a lot of work to do. My assessment of the first two weeks is this is the hardest job I have ever had.

"There is so much I want to talk about and coach and affect. I’ve got to find the small threads that make the biggest difference.

"It was a moment of clarity for me.

"This is my second week and I can see some real clear themes I need to work on in the next week or months to become more effective.

"I hate losing games but I can see some progress in the work we’ve done. There was a big step forward in some of the things I’m asking them to do, especially in the first half.

"My problem is having the amount of hours I need in the week to do that work.

"I’ve got to pick the right themes, pick the right hours and keep working."

He made mention to the January transfer window and finding the players "who can show me what they do in all areas and moments, not just the ones we coach" but acknowledged that is still four games away.

And until then he needs the current crop to step up and recognise the crucial moments in the game, like Jon Mellish's opening goal in the stroke of half-time.

Jon Mellish (right) wheels away after scoring the first Carlisle United goal against Stevenage at the Lamex Stadium. - Credit: DAVID LOVEDAY/TGS PHOTO

Tisdale said: "There are always moments in the game and up until that point we were the better side.

"We had more half chances, we had more of the forward momentum and the players applied themselves to the work we’ve done this week, without creating a really clear-cut chance.

"That’s going to be an issue for us and we have to find a way of doing that.

"Moments come and go and players have to recognise those moments and that was a big moment."