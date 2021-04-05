Disappointment with a point against Bradford is actual a compliment says Stevenage's Tom Pett
- Credit: DAVID LOVEDAY/TGS PHOTO
Tom Pett believes that the draw with Bradford City is the perfect example of just how far Stevenage have come this season.
The point from the 1-1 draw at the Lamex Stadium increases their unbeaten run in League Two to 12 matches.
But it was probably the biggest examination Boro have faced in that sequence and the fact they still emerged with a point alongside a whole heap of dissatisfaction, is actually a twisted compliment.
"It shows how far we’ve come when we’re sitting in there disappointed with a point," said the Potters Bar man.
"You get used to winning so when you don’t win, there’s disappointment.
"But we’ll take the positives. It is unbeaten again and this is going to happen. Teams are going to show us a bit more respect with the run we’ve been on.
"They will come here, sit deep, set traps and try and hit us on the counter.
"It is up to us to look at how we can be better, especially in situations where teams will give us a little bit more of the ball.
"We don’t want to lose games and we wanted to come here and keep our run going.
Most Read
- 1 What can I do and what opens when COVID lockdown rules ease on Monday, April 12?
- 2 Born in the lockdown - the Letchworth ladies who defied the pandemic and created a thriving rugby team
- 3 Recycling centre closed after long queues block road
- 4 Concerns grow as 'huge boat' blocks off parts of River Hiz
- 5 Karl Davy named as new manager of Stevenage Women
- 6 Undefeated run continues but Stevenage only take a point against tough Bradford City
- 7 'I cannot wait to get back on that stage' - Aidan O'Neill confirmed for Gordon Craig Theatre panto
- 8 Campaigners call on planning committee to 'Save our Park'
- 9 Man who climbed on Tesco freezer jailed for string of offences
- 10 Residents urged to only make 'essential' trips after Letchworth recycling centre forced to close
"They were always going to have a spell where they put us under pressure and they brought fresh legs on and went direct.
"But we dealt with it and there was only the one big chance which they scored from.
"There's a lot of positives to take".
They have six games left in a campaign that most expected would end in relegation.
It may not end in a shock play-off place either but Pett feels that they will be ready for another big test of their improved standing in the division, an away trip to Salford City on Saturday.
He said: "Not that I think we have but sometimes you can get carried away [when you are on runs like us].
"We have been putting the work in on the training pitch and we were in Saturday and Sunday.
"Salford will be a big game but we’ll be up for it. We’ll make sure we rest this week and do the right things and get the right game plan.
"We’ve tasted victories on the bounce now and we want to get back to that."