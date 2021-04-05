Disappointment with a point against Bradford is actual a compliment says Stevenage's Tom Pett

Published: 7:11 PM April 5, 2021

Tom Pett was named man of the match for Stevenage in their draw with Bradford City. - Credit: DAVID LOVEDAY/TGS PHOTO

Tom Pett believes that the draw with Bradford City is the perfect example of just how far Stevenage have come this season.

The point from the 1-1 draw at the Lamex Stadium increases their unbeaten run in League Two to 12 matches.

But it was probably the biggest examination Boro have faced in that sequence and the fact they still emerged with a point alongside a whole heap of dissatisfaction, is actually a twisted compliment.

"It shows how far we’ve come when we’re sitting in there disappointed with a point," said the Potters Bar man.

"You get used to winning so when you don’t win, there’s disappointment.

"But we’ll take the positives. It is unbeaten again and this is going to happen. Teams are going to show us a bit more respect with the run we’ve been on.

"They will come here, sit deep, set traps and try and hit us on the counter.

"It is up to us to look at how we can be better, especially in situations where teams will give us a little bit more of the ball.

"We don’t want to lose games and we wanted to come here and keep our run going.

"They were always going to have a spell where they put us under pressure and they brought fresh legs on and went direct.

"But we dealt with it and there was only the one big chance which they scored from.

"There's a lot of positives to take".

They have six games left in a campaign that most expected would end in relegation.

It may not end in a shock play-off place either but Pett feels that they will be ready for another big test of their improved standing in the division, an away trip to Salford City on Saturday.

He said: "Not that I think we have but sometimes you can get carried away [when you are on runs like us].

"We have been putting the work in on the training pitch and we were in Saturday and Sunday.

"Salford will be a big game but we’ll be up for it. We’ll make sure we rest this week and do the right things and get the right game plan.

"We’ve tasted victories on the bounce now and we want to get back to that."