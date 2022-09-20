Stevenage move Barrow fixture to avoid potential England clash at 2022 World Cup

Stevenage's home game with Barrow has been moved to avoid any potential clash with England at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. - Credit: NICK POTTS/PA

Stevenage have already decided that England are going to flourish at the 2022 World Cup - but just to be on the safe side they have moved one of their fixtures to accommodate.

Should the Three Lions top group B at the Qatar tournament, they would play their round of 16 game on Sunday, December 4 at 7pm.

However, a runners-up spot would mean the first knockout game will take place the day before at 3pm.

That would be a direct clash with their League Two match with Barrow and so therefore both clubs have agreed to shift the fixture.

The Cumbrians will now visit the Lamex Stadium on Friday, December 2, with a 7.45pm kick-off.