Tottenham U21s coming back to Stevenage for 2022-2023 season
- Credit: DANNY LOO PHOTOGRAPHY
Tottenham Hotspur are returning to Stevenage for a series of games throughout the new season.
The north London giants' U21 team will play 10 of their Premier League 2 fixtures at the Lamex Stadium in 2022 and 2023.
It begins on Friday with a 7pm kick-off against Everton with Merseyside neighbours Liverpool arriving at the end of the month.
Manchester United is the only other fixture in 2022, the game being played on Saturday, October 29, the same day Boro are at Colchester United.
A London derby starts the programme in the new year with West Ham United the visitors and another side from the capital, Chelsea, finish things off on April 24.
Wolves, Brighton & Hove Albion, Crystal Palace, Leicester City and Manchester City are the other games.
Tottenham also play Stevenage in the group stage of the Papa John's Trophy, that game taking place on Tuesday, October 18.
Tottenham Hotspur U21 fixtures at the Lamex Stadium - all kick-offs 7pm unless stated:
August 12 - Everton
August 26 - Liverpool
October 29 - Manchester United (noon)
January 13 - West Ham United
January 23 - Wolves
February 13 - Brighton & Hove Albion
February 27 - Crystal Palace
March 17 - Leicester City
April 3 - Manchester City
April 24 - Chelsea