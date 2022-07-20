Unbeaten league title for Stevenage Starlets team the result of 'strong values'

A football team in Stevenage will be looking to hit the ground running in the new season after a fabulous year last time out.

Stevenage Starlets U14 Navy's won the Herts Girls' Football Partnership League Division One title, reward for a unbeaten programme.

Since winning the league the girls have since added the six-a-side titles at Ruislip Rangers and Wormley Rovers.

Stevenage Starlets U14 Navy enjoyed a fabulous season, filled with success. - Credit: STEVENAGE STARLETS FC

Manager Craig Harrington-Pike said: "We were competing with much more established teams that have been together since the ages of seven and eight but what makes me happiest is we are a team that believes in equal playing time for all & lots of positional rotation.

"We proved this year that if you give all girls the chance, they can thrive.

"Starlets is a club built on strong values and the girls' success is a consequence of hard work, determination and team spirit, not a win at all costs mentality."

It wasn't the only celebrations at the club as Starlets held a fun day to mark their fifth birthday.

The club provide football for girls aged four and up and are always looking for volunteers across the club.

Anyone interested in playing or volunteering should email contact@starletsfc.com, call 07903 636705 or go to www.starletsfc.com