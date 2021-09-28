Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Stunning return to competition sees quartet from Stevenage Sports Acrobatics Club reach national finals

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 12:34 PM September 28, 2021   
The competing gymnasts from Stevenage Sports Acrobatics Club, all of whom claimed medals at the regional championship

The competing gymnasts from Stevenage Sports Acrobatics Club, all of whom claimed medals at the regional championship in Milton Keynes. - Credit: SSAC

Four gymnasts from Stevenage have clinched a place in national finals while plenty more of their club-mates returned from a regional event with a host of medals.

Stevenage Sports Acrobatics Club were competing at the East Region Prelim Acro Gymnastic competition in Milton Keynes in what was their first outside competition for nearly two years.

And it proved to be a sensational return to action with all the club's gymnasts coming back with medals.

Claiming bronze medals were the trio of Imogen, Brianna and Angel and the pairings of Alex and Ella, Jack and Skye and Chloe and Emma.

The pairs of Jess and Alisha and Rachel and Tegan from Stevenage Sports Acrobatics Club

The pairs of Jess and Alisha and Rachel and Tegan from Stevenage Sports Acrobatics Club have qualified for the national finals in November. - Credit: SSAC

The four to take the gold medals as east region champions and advance to the British Acro Championships held in Stoke in November were Jess and Alisha and Rachel and Tegan.

Stevenage News

