Young sporting successes celebrated at Stevenage Sporting Futures Team’s annual awards

The winners at the Stevenage Sporting Futures Team awards evening. - Credit: STEVENAGE SPORTING FUTURES TEAM

Sporting successes across the town and district were commemorated at the Stevenage Sporting Futures Team’s annual awards evening.

The event was held at Roebuck Academy, was hosted by Jamie Drackford and attended by the Mayor of Stevenage, councillor Margaret Notley.

Regan Carolan, from the SSF team was delighted that they could gather and honour the all the nominees, everyone who was highly commended and the category winners.

He said: "This was a fantastic occasion to celebrate the sporting successes within our partner primary and secondary schools following several disrupted years due to COVID.

"Thank you to all those that attended."

The highly commended at the Stevenage Sporting Futures Team awards evening. - Credit: STEVENAGE SPORTING FUTURES TEAM

School of the year was St Ippolyts, with Peartree Spring highly commended.

The Roebuck Academy girls' athletics team won primary team of the year, with the U13 girls' football team from Thomas Alleyne Academy winning the secondary team prize.

The Year 3 and 4 rapid fire cricket team from St Ippolyts and Year 9 basketball Team from Marriotts were highly commended in their respective categories.

Sports co-ordinator of the year was shared between Danika Williams and Chris Kalaiarasu, with Connor Moran highly commended.

Round Diamond’s Pablo Ramirez Rioja was named primary sportsperson of the year while Thomas Alleyne's Holly Hughes won the equivalent award for secondary.

Jack Newlands from The Leys Primary & Nursery School picked up the Couldn’t Do Sport Without prize, with Mel Doran from Codicote School was highly commended.

Ansh Kansara (Round Diamond) and Elana Kotei (Trotts Hill) shared the Overcoming Disability in Sport award.

The young leader award for key stage two was awarded to Henrietta Martin from St Nicholas School, while Lilly Young from the Thomas Alleyne Academy won the award for key stages three and four. The apprentice of the year was Lisa Barber.

The Leys picked up the new award of Service to Mental Health in a Primary School.

The Stevenage sports ambassadors crew of the year prize went to St Ippolyts, while Roebuck Academy won the SSFT primary award and Barnwell School won the SSFT secondary award.

Bedwell School picked up the Primary Commonwealth Games Values Award.

Roebuck Academy dancers entertained the crowd at the Stevenage Sporting Futures Team awards evening. - Credit: STEVENAGE SPORTING FUTURES TEAM



