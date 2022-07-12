The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
The Comet > Sport

Stevenage make Norwich City full-back their 11th signing of a busy summer

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 10:20 AM July 12, 2022
Saxon Earley has joined Stevenage on a season-long loan from Norwich City.

Saxon Earley has joined Stevenage on a season-long loan from Norwich City. - Credit: IAN BURT

Stevenage have made a young Norwich City full-back their 11th signing of the summer.

Saxon Earley, who plays down the left, will join Steve Evans' team on loan until the end of the season.

He is a former captain of the both the Canaries' U18 and U23 teams, with City manager Dean Smith and the player himself hungry to gain as much experience as possible in a first-team environment.

Speaking on the club website, he said: "There wasn’t a doubt in my mind as soon as I knew that Stevenage were interested. It’s a good club that I’m excited to join and I’m glad to be here.

"It’s a great experience for me. I’ll work hard not just for myself but for the club and for the fans.

"I want to have a positive impact on the team, help us push forward and see where we can go this season."

Stevenage FC
Football
Stevenage News

Don't Miss

Woodland, and a public footpath.

Hertfordshire Constabulary

Body found in Stevenage woodland

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
Darryl Fisher A murder investigation has been launched in Stevenage

Hertfordshire Constabulary

Murder investigation launched after body discovered in Stevenage

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
The Hyde, with shops and cars.

Hertfordshire Constabulary

Stevenage teenagers charged following incident at The Hyde

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
Official portrait of Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak visits Stevenage as £900m investment in GSK campus announced

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon