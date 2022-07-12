Stevenage make Norwich City full-back their 11th signing of a busy summer

Stevenage have made a young Norwich City full-back their 11th signing of the summer.

Saxon Earley, who plays down the left, will join Steve Evans' team on loan until the end of the season.

He is a former captain of the both the Canaries' U18 and U23 teams, with City manager Dean Smith and the player himself hungry to gain as much experience as possible in a first-team environment.

Speaking on the club website, he said: "There wasn’t a doubt in my mind as soon as I knew that Stevenage were interested. It’s a good club that I’m excited to join and I’m glad to be here.

"It’s a great experience for me. I’ll work hard not just for myself but for the club and for the fans.

"I want to have a positive impact on the team, help us push forward and see where we can go this season."