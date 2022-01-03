Stevenage sign defender Luke O'Neill from Kettering Town

Luke O'Neill (left) has become Stevenage's second signing in January. - Credit: GARETH FULLER/PA

Paul Tisdale has made his second signing of the January transfer window by capturing experienced right-back Luke O’Neill.

The 30-year-old defender join from National League North side Kettering United but has racked up almost 200 appearances in League One for Southend United, Gillingham and AFC Wimbledon.

He began his career in the Leicester City academy before joining Mansfield Town and Burnley, during their Championship days.

He had been without a club since being released by Wimbledon last summer, only joining the Poppies in November.

Goalkeeper Christy Pym officially joined the club on Monday on loan from Championship side Peterborough United.

Tisdale is still searching for his first win as Boro boss but admitted after the New Year's Day defeat at leaders Forest Green Rovers that he would be "very disappointed if we don’t or can’t add to our squad soon in the window".

He added: "We’ve got real intent to try to add to the squad."

Both Pym and O'Neill are available for Saturday's home game with Walsall.