Bristol Rovers striker James Daly becomes Stevenage's third signing of the summer

Published: 7:15 AM June 3, 2021

James Daly has become Stevenage's third summer signing after joining from Bristol Rovers. - Credit: SIMON GALLOWAY/PA

Dean Wilkins has played a major part in persuading a League One striker to join Stevenage.

James Daly has made the switch from Bristol Rovers where he will once again link up with Boro's assistant boss.

The 21-year-old was in the youth set-up at Crystal Palace at the same time as Wilkins before making the switch to the south west.

And he says the way Alex Revell and Wilkins like to play football is the main reason for moving to the Lamex Stadium.

Speaking to Stevenage's website, he said: "Speaking to Alex Revell, Dean Wilkins and Leon Hunter, it is a great place for me to be at this stage in my career.

"I want to play games, score goals and make the fans happy.

"My relationship with Dean Wilkins went really well when I was at Crystal Palace, we are very similar minded in terms of football and how he wants to play.

"Playing League One football has only benefitted me. I was frustrated at times not to get the game time, but here I will hopefully get the opportunity to prove myself and show the fans what I can do”.

Daly follows Jake Taylor, who arrived from Exeter City, and Arthur Read, who made his loan spell from Brentford a permanent one, through the doors.