Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > Sport

Bristol Rovers striker James Daly becomes Stevenage's third signing of the summer

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 7:15 AM June 3, 2021   
New Stevenage signing James Daly in action for Bristol Rovers

James Daly has become Stevenage's third summer signing after joining from Bristol Rovers. - Credit: SIMON GALLOWAY/PA

Dean Wilkins has played a major part in persuading a League One striker to join Stevenage.

James Daly has made the switch from Bristol Rovers where he will once again link up with Boro's assistant boss.

The 21-year-old was in the youth set-up at Crystal Palace at the same time as Wilkins before making the switch to the south west.

And he says the way Alex Revell and Wilkins like to play football is the main reason for moving to the Lamex Stadium.

Speaking to Stevenage's website, he said: "Speaking to Alex Revell, Dean Wilkins and Leon Hunter, it is a great place for me to be at this stage in my career.

"I want to play games, score goals and make the fans happy.

"My relationship with Dean Wilkins went really well when I was at Crystal Palace, we are very similar minded in terms of football and how he wants to play. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Family pays tribute to 'lively soul' Holly Foster
  2. 2 Four day bank holiday confirmed for summer 2022
  3. 3 Planning permission opens way for M&S return to Stevenage
  1. 4 Pedestrian killed on A1 near Baldock named by police
  2. 5 Police crack down on car cruising ahead of horror crash sentencing
  3. 6 Rail passengers warned of London King's Cross station closure this weekend
  4. 7 Photo finish: The return of the Hitchin 10k
  5. 8 Visual timeline of town's history unveiled around bus interchange hoarding
  6. 9 Drop-in COVID vaccine sessions available this week
  7. 10 'Hollywood' drugs line supplying heroin and crack in Stevenage

"Playing League One football has only benefitted me. I was frustrated at times not to get the game time, but here I will hopefully get the opportunity to prove myself and show the fans what I can do”.

Daly follows Jake Taylor, who arrived from Exeter City, and Arthur Read, who made his loan spell from Brentford a permanent one, through the doors.

Stevenage FC
Stevenage News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

pirton attempted robbery

Dogs die after being deliberately poisoned in Stevenage

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
St Albans Crown Court. Picture: DANNY LOO

Pair jailed for conspiring to supply heroin and crack in Stevenage

Bianca Wild

person
Front view of Knebworth House. Picture: Knebworth Estate

Temporary sets approved for top secret filming at Knebworth Estate

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
A map showing how the new development between Norton Road, Cashio Lane and Croft Lane in Letchworth

Planning and Development | Updated

Decision on 42 homes at Norton playing fields deferred for second time

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus