Stevenage sign former Swindon Town striker Jacob Bancroft from Oxford City

Published: 4:45 PM January 21, 2021

Stevenage have made their fourth signing of the January transfer window with the capture of striker Jacob Bancroft from Oxford City.

The 19-year-old signed for the National League South side in the summer and capped off his brief Hoops career, most of which saw him utilised off the bench, with three goals in two games.

He scored a double as Oxford came from behind to beat Haringey Borough in the FA Trophy and then scored the fifth as they again responded to going behind in a 5-3 win at Hemel Hempstead Town on Tuesday night.

Prior to signing for City he was with Swindon Town who he had originally joined at the age of 14.

Speaking on the club website Boro boss Alex Revell said: "Jacob is a young and exciting prospect. He has shown in the National League South that he has talent.

"As a football club we need to develop that talent and help him further his career as a professional footballer.

"We are excited to work with him and see where the journey takes us.”

Luis Fernandez meanwhile is going in the other direction, re-joining City on loan until the end of the season.

Boro have already signed Chris Lines, Luke Norris and Matty Stevens this month while Inih Effiong (Notts County), Femi Akinwande (Dartford) and Marcus Dinanga (Chesterfield) have all left the club on loan.