Stevenage make first signing of January window by bringing in Championship keeper on loan

Peterborough United goalkeeper Christy Pym will join Stevenage on loan when the January transfer window opens.

Paul Tisdale has made his first move in the transfer market as Stevenage manager by signing one of his former players.

Goalkeeper Christy Pym played under Tisdale during his tenure at Exeter City, making more than 150 appearances for the Grecians after initially coming through the youth ranks at St James Park.

The 26-year-old switched to Peterborough in 2019, playing 45 times as the Posh won promotion from League One last year and adding another seven games in the Championship this season.

The signing is effective from January 3 with Pym's first match for Boro potentially being the home game with Walsall on January 8.

It will last for the rest of the campaign.

It will not be the last foray into the transfer kitty promised to him by chairman Phil Wallace when he took on the job.

The postponement of Boro's game with Crawley Town on Boxing Day, together with Scunthorpe United's 3-1 win over Oldham Athletic means Tisdale's men are in the bottom two for the first time this season.