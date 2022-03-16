Paul Tisdale sacked at Stevenage and replaced by Steve Evans

Breaking

Paul Tisdale has been sacked by League Two Stevenage after a little more than three months. - Credit: DAVID LOVEDAY/TGS PHOTO

Stevenage have sacked Paul Tisdale and appointed Steve Evans as their new manager.

Steve Evans was top of the list for the Stevenage job after Alex Revell was dismissed. - Credit: ZAC GOODWIN/PA

Tisdale's reign at the Lamex was brought to an end after just 109 days and following nine games without success, six of them ending in defeat.

The latest was on Tuesday night at they went down 2-1 to Northampton Town at home, leaving them third from bottom of the table and just three points above Oldham Athletic having played two games more.

It wasn't all bad though under the former Exeter City and MK Dons boss with three wins and two draws during January had put him in the frame for manager of the month, leaving the club closer to the play-off places than relegation.

That last win though, a 3-0 success over Harrogate Town on January 29 seems a long time ago with relegation now a very real fear for them.

Stevenage have moved quickly though to appoint Evans, their number one target after Alex Revell was dismissed in November.

The former Leeds United and Peterborough United boss was manager of League One Gillingham at the time though and the Kent club refused Boro permission to speak to him.

However, he was fired on January 9 with Gillingham seven points adrift of safety and also third from bottom.

They are still in the relegation zone under new boss Neil Harris but only on goal difference now from AFC Wimbledon and Fleetwood Town.

The Scotsman brings plenty of experience to the Lamex, managing more than 570 games in the Football League, and Boro chairman Phil Wallace is delighted to have finally got his man.

He said, “Paul has worked tirelessly for us since he joined but we have won three points from the last nine games to drop into a relegation fight.

"With nine games to go, we have to change our fortune and we are hoping Steve will do that."

Evans' first game in charge will be away to Mansfield Town on Saturday.