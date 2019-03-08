Stevenage's Will Kerlin joins top British ice hockey side Sheffield Steelers

Stevenages Will Kerlin has signed for Sheffield Steelers. Picture: DANNY LOO Archant

A teenager from Stevenage has just signed professional terms with one of British ice hockey's strongest teams.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Will Kerlin, Stevenage's up and coming ice hockey star. Will Kerlin, Stevenage's up and coming ice hockey star.

Will Kerlin, who played for both GB U18 and U20 teams last season, has joined Sheffield Steelers in the Elite Ice Hockey League.

The former Samuel Whitbread Academy pupil plays in goal and the 18-year-old has spent the last four seasons in Ontario, Canada, having started his junior career at Milton Keynes and Guildford.

Speaking on the Steelers' website, head coach Aaron Fox said: "Will is one of the goalies we had up for a couple of sessions over the past couple of weeks. He's young and has a big frame and is really looking forward to coming in and developing with us.

"I know he's willing to do what it takes to learn from our goalies here and use this as a big year for him to get some exposure.

"He's coming off an excellent season in Canada where he led his league in save percentage and also played for the U20 team last year in the world championships.

"We are looking forward to him joining the club."