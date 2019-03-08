Advanced search

Stevenage's Will Kerlin joins top British ice hockey side Sheffield Steelers

PUBLISHED: 13:52 29 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:52 29 August 2019

Stevenages Will Kerlin has signed for Sheffield Steelers. Picture: DANNY LOO

Stevenages Will Kerlin has signed for Sheffield Steelers. Picture: DANNY LOO

Archant

A teenager from Stevenage has just signed professional terms with one of British ice hockey's strongest teams.

Will Kerlin, Stevenage's up and coming ice hockey star.Will Kerlin, Stevenage's up and coming ice hockey star.

Will Kerlin, who played for both GB U18 and U20 teams last season, has joined Sheffield Steelers in the Elite Ice Hockey League.

The former Samuel Whitbread Academy pupil plays in goal and the 18-year-old has spent the last four seasons in Ontario, Canada, having started his junior career at Milton Keynes and Guildford.

Speaking on the Steelers' website, head coach Aaron Fox said: "Will is one of the goalies we had up for a couple of sessions over the past couple of weeks. He's young and has a big frame and is really looking forward to coming in and developing with us.

"I know he's willing to do what it takes to learn from our goalies here and use this as a big year for him to get some exposure.

"He's coming off an excellent season in Canada where he led his league in save percentage and also played for the U20 team last year in the world championships.

"We are looking forward to him joining the club."

Most Read

Stevenage A1(M) slip road closed after collision leaves car on top of crash barrier

A Corsa has come off the road at the A1(M) Junction 7 exit. Picture: Supplied

Failed Welwyn businessman jailed after beating his wife in Stevenage

Tawhid Juneja, who was the managing director of Stevenage-based Primary Care People, has been jailed after abusing his wife for years. Picture: Danny Loo

Crime gang jailed for 23 years for burglaries in Herts and beyond

John Sebborn, Dean Sarney and Craig Raeside have been jailed following burglaries in Herts and further afield. Picture: Herts police

Spate of distraction thefts across Stevenage

Police are advising people to stay alert after a spate of distraction thefts in Stevenage. Picture: Archant

Special public meeting set for Hitchin Churchgate discussions

Churchgate Shopping Centre, Hitchin. Picture: DANNY LOO

Most Read

Stevenage A1(M) slip road closed after collision leaves car on top of crash barrier

A Corsa has come off the road at the A1(M) Junction 7 exit. Picture: Supplied

Failed Welwyn businessman jailed after beating his wife in Stevenage

Tawhid Juneja, who was the managing director of Stevenage-based Primary Care People, has been jailed after abusing his wife for years. Picture: Danny Loo

Crime gang jailed for 23 years for burglaries in Herts and beyond

John Sebborn, Dean Sarney and Craig Raeside have been jailed following burglaries in Herts and further afield. Picture: Herts police

Spate of distraction thefts across Stevenage

Police are advising people to stay alert after a spate of distraction thefts in Stevenage. Picture: Archant

Special public meeting set for Hitchin Churchgate discussions

Churchgate Shopping Centre, Hitchin. Picture: DANNY LOO

Latest from the The Comet

Stevenage’s Will Kerlin joins top British ice hockey side Sheffield Steelers

Stevenages Will Kerlin has signed for Sheffield Steelers. Picture: DANNY LOO

Hitchin daughter set for skydive in memory of mum

Alicia's mother Emma died when she was 5 years old. Picture: Courtesy of Alicia Maxwell

Late goals provide cruel ending to Baldock Town’s trip to Harpenden

Baldock Town's Curtis Finch battles with Matt Crook of Harpenden in the SSML Premier Division clash. Picture: KARYN HADDON

‘Developer of Gresley Park on Stevenage outskirts must not fall foul of sewers upgrade’

A view of the proposed Gresley Park site in Beane Valley, Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO

Aldi stores donate food surplus to Letchworth charities

Aldi stores in Stevenage and Letchworth have set up charity partnerships to donate food surplus. Picture: DANNY LOO
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists