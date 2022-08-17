Hicks and Pollard named as the next referees for Stevenage

Referee Craig Hicks will take charge of Stevenage's League Two match with Carlisle United at the Lamex Stadium. - Credit: NICK POTTS/PA

The referees for Stevenage's next two games have been announced.

Craig Hicks of Sutton will be in charge for the visit of Carlisle United on Saturday while Chris Pollard will take charge of the Carabao Cup second round match with Peterborough United on Tuesday.

Hicks has overseen just two Stevenage's games before and only dished out the one yellow card.

Both matches were at the Lamex and both ended in a defeat, the first a 1-0 reverse to Salford City in October 2020 and the second a 2-1 loss at home to Northampton Town in March.

He will be assisted by Paul Kelly and Andy Bennett with Ashford's Stephen Brown the fourth official

Pollard meanwhile is from Elmswell in Suffolk

He will be assisted by Damith Bandara and Dean Treleaven with Bracknell's Sunny Gill as the fourth official.

He has been referee for three Stevenage games, the last of them the 2-2 draw at home to Exeter City in October.

Prior to that he was in charge when Boro beat Scunthorpe United on the first day of last season and a 1-0 loss to Bradford City in 2019.

He dished out six cards in total over those matches, all yellow.