Disappointing goals to concede but boss and skipper pleased with Stevenage performance against Swansea

Published: 7:56 PM January 9, 2021

Scott Cuthbert of Stevenage gets his head to the ball from an early second-half corner against Swansea City. - Credit: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

Both Alex Revell and Scott Cuthbert were not happy with the goals conceded but both insisted that the Stevenage performance in the 2-0 FA Cup defeat at home to Swansea City was another example of how the League Two side are on the up.

Wayne Routledge got the first and Viktor Gyokeres the second, both with headers after crosses in the box and both where the attacker had got to the ball much quicker than the defender.

Stevenage manager Alex Revell (right) and assistant Dean Wilkins during Stevenage's FA Cup game against Swansea City. - Credit: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

Manager Revell said: "They were disappointing goals to concede and ones we shouldn’t be conceding, especially against a team who you would expect to open you up and slide balls through.

"You might expect them to play the perfect football but they do the simple things really well.

"Their crossing compared to ours was a lot more accurate and gave something for them to attack.

"It is something we have to work on and we have to make sure we get better at that.

Stevenage's Tom Pett is denied by Swansea City goalkeeper Freddie Woodman - Credit: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

"On the flip side of that I felt we played some really good stuff at times. We got into some really good positions and just don’t make the best of those opportunities.

"It’s a tough lesson because we wanted to go through of course and we’re disappointed because the performance deserved more."

Centre-half and skipper Cuthbert was especially disappointed with the goals against but felt a bit of extra quality would have made the difference.

Viktor Gyokeres celebrates scoring Swansea City's second goal against Stevenage. - Credit: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

He said: "We’re disappointed defensively with the two goals conceded. I know Swansea are good in wide areas but we are still disappointed. That is something we’re going to have to work on.

"It’s a negative in terms of the result but there are still plenty of positives to take.

"We’ve created some good chances and I know they have made changes and they maybe have some fringe players in the team but they are still good players.

"If we just had that little bit extra quality and belief in the final third then we could have nicked something and maybe forced extra-time."

Stevenage's Luke Norris had a penalty saved against Swansea City in the FA Cup. - Credit: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

The boss also had a thought for Luke Norris who had a penalty saved with eight minutes to go, depriving the game a grandstand finish.

Stevenage's Luke Norris after having a penalty saved against Swansea City in the FA Cup. - Credit: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

He said: "It was a great opportunity to get Luke off the mark and to get him scoring. He’s taken penalties throughout his career.

"It was a fantastic save. He couldn’t have placed it more in the bottom corner.

"Nobody will be more disappointed than him as a Stevenage boy. He would have loved to make an impact."