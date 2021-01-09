Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > Sport

Disappointing goals to concede but boss and skipper pleased with Stevenage performance against Swansea

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 7:56 PM January 9, 2021   
Scott Cuthbert in action for Stevenage FC

Scott Cuthbert of Stevenage gets his head to the ball from an early second-half corner against Swansea City. - Credit: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

Both Alex Revell and Scott Cuthbert were not happy with the goals conceded but both insisted that the Stevenage performance in the 2-0 FA Cup defeat at home to Swansea City was another example of how the League Two side are on the up.

Wayne Routledge got the first and Viktor Gyokeres the second, both with headers after crosses in the box and both where the attacker had got to the ball much quicker than the defender.

Stevenage FC manager Alex Revell and assistant Dean Wilkins

Stevenage manager Alex Revell (right) and assistant Dean Wilkins during Stevenage's FA Cup game against Swansea City. - Credit: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

Manager Revell said: "They were disappointing goals to concede and ones we shouldn’t be conceding, especially against a team who you would expect to open you up and slide balls through.

"You might expect them to play the perfect football but they do the simple things really well. 

"Their crossing compared to ours was a lot more accurate and gave something for them to attack. 

"It is something we have to work on and we have to make sure we get better at that.

Tom Pett in action for Stevenage FC

Stevenage's Tom Pett is denied by Swansea City goalkeeper Freddie Woodman - Credit: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

"On the flip side of that I felt we played some really good stuff at times. We got into some really good positions and just don’t make the best of those opportunities.

"It’s a tough lesson because we wanted to go through of course and we’re disappointed because the performance deserved more."

Most Read

  1. 1 'Incredibly sad and shocked' - Family react as beloved Bella dies after eating poison
  2. 2 Man arrested in connection with suspected firearms incident
  3. 3 'We want to help!' - Restaurant offering its premises to vaccine effort
  1. 4 Households to face council tax rise across Central Beds
  2. 5 Nursery's plea for protection as one of the few sectors to remain open
  3. 6 Letchworth Rugby Club and Ickleford Cricket Club in mourning after the death of Peter Marsden
  4. 7 Mass vaccination centre in town 'first' to open next week
  5. 8 Care home resident left speechless after 'hero' Lester Piggott message
  6. 9 Care home 'delighted' to have vaccinated first residents
  7. 10 Free parking to return for town's NHS staff

Centre-half and skipper Cuthbert was especially disappointed with the goals against but felt a bit of extra quality would have made the difference.

Viktor Gyokeres in action for Swansea City FC

Viktor Gyokeres celebrates scoring Swansea City's second goal against Stevenage. - Credit: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

He said: "We’re disappointed defensively with the two goals conceded. I know Swansea are good in wide areas but we are still disappointed. That is something we’re going to have to work on. 

"It’s a negative in terms of the result but there are still plenty of positives to take. 

"We’ve created some good chances and I know they have made changes and they maybe have some fringe players in the team but they are still good players. 

"If we just had that little bit extra quality and belief in the final third then we could have nicked something and maybe forced extra-time."

Luke Norris in action for Stevenage FC

Stevenage's Luke Norris had a penalty saved against Swansea City in the FA Cup. - Credit: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

The boss also had a thought for Luke Norris who had a penalty saved with eight minutes to go, depriving the game a grandstand finish.

Luke Norris in action for Stevenage FC.

Stevenage's Luke Norris after having a penalty saved against Swansea City in the FA Cup. - Credit: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

He said: "It was a great opportunity to get Luke off the mark and to get him scoring. He’s taken penalties throughout his career. 

"It was a fantastic save. He couldn’t have placed it more in the bottom corner. 

"Nobody will be more disappointed than him as a Stevenage boy.  He would have loved to make an impact."

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police close Stevenage road after crash

Jacob Thorburn

person

Coronavirus

Which Stevenage schools have opted for remote learning for start of 2021?

Jacob Thorburn

person

Coronavirus

Latest COVID-19 data for Stevenage and North Herts

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon

Fed up residents throw birthday party for abandoned car

Jacob Thorburn

person
Comments powered by Disqus