Elliott List and Luke Norris extend Stevenage stay as Romain Vincelot calls time on career

Published: 4:52 PM April 28, 2021

Stevenage may have two games left to play this season but have already begun their plot for the new League Two campaign with strikers Elliott List and Luke Norris agreeing to say at the Lamex Stadium.

Luke Norris will stay on for another year with Stevenage. - Credit: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

Stevenage-born Norris was signed from Colchester on a short-term deal in January and has scored five goals in 21 league appearances, the latest of which came in Saturday's 1-0 win at then league leaders Cambridge United.

List meanwhile arrived from Gillingham in August 2019 and will remain in Hertfordshire for another two years. His tally of 10 this year makes him the club's leading scorer and is a career high.

Speaking on the club website manager Alex Revell said: "Elliott has worked extremely hard this season to improve his game and in the past three to four months we have seen him playing at an extremely high level.

"His ability to run in behind has come through hard work on the training ground and his own attitude to want to improve everyday.

"We are delighted he has extended his deal because he is someone that we love working with.

"Luke is a local lad and knows how much this football club means to the community.

"We all worked extremely hard to make the deal possible in January and he has been a big part in the upturn of our results with his goals, hold up play and presence.

"He has shown a huge appetite to learn and improve alongside being a great character within the group. We now have the opportunity to work with him every day to make him into the player we all believe he can be."

Stevenage's Romain Vincelot will call time on his career at the end of the season. - Credit: DAVID LOVEDAY/TGS PHOTO

One player though has called time on his stay at Stevenage and his career in general with Romain Vincelot opting to retire at the end of the year.

He posted on social media: "The time has come to stop pushing my body to its limits.

"I'm happy with my last season at Stevenage. We have shown great character to come back from the bottom.

"I'm proud of the staff, the manager and my team-mates who kept working hard, kept the will to learn and never gave up.

"These are values that are very important to me and I'm delighted to end my last season with this group of people."