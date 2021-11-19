Stevenage & North Herts Athletics Club happy with Chiltern League outing
- Credit: SNHAC
Stevenage & North Herts Athletics Club were back in cross-country action at round two of the Chiltern League.
The field in Milton Keynes was boosted by the fact it was classed as a UK Athletics Cross Challenge event, which added a further competitive edge.
By the time it ended SNHAC's juniors were fourth in Division Two with 28 from the club taking part,
The new U11s performed superbly, notably Hazel Spitzer in eighth while Oliver Rose was ninth for the boys.
Aubrey Murray finished fourth for the U13 boys, Evan Robson and Patrick Thorne also in the top 10 while Lauren Griffin was the first of the U13 girls in seventh.
For the U15 boys Calum Fairey was second, the same position achieved by Abigail Manson in the girls' race.
Will Galliford and Isaac Whitten ran for the U17 junior men, coming ninth and 12th, while Amelie Hobbs flew the flag for the women in 13th.
Adam Searle was the best from the club in the senior men's race, finishing 51st, while Rebecca Pickard was the lone representative for the women, coming a creditable 64th.