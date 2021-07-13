Success for Stevenage & North Herts at English Schools Athletics Championship
- Credit: NORMA HARRIS
There was national success for one Stevenage & North Herts athlete as they travelled to the English Schools Athletics Championship.
Six from the club made the trip in total to represent Hertfordshire and it was Jessica Astill who returned with a medal, claiming silver in the 300m.
The event, held at Manchester's Sport City, was restricted this year with each age group held on separate dates and some heats run as time trials.
Astill won her heat of the 300m in 40.13 seconds and went even quicker in the final, running a PB of 39.24 to come within a whisker of the gold.
The result means she will represent England at the Schools International match in September.
The seniors had been first up on Friday with 400m hurdlers Ed Laws and Joel Evans finishing in eighth and ninth after runs of 56.42 and 56.70 respectively.
The intermediate age group competed on Saturday. Shanumi Akinfenwa placed 12th in the high jump clearing 1.52m while Aimie Taylor was ninth in the pole vault with 3.15m.
Most Read
- 1 Body found in Stevenage woodland
- 2 Man charged in connection with series of indecent exposures
- 3 Freedom Day 2021: What coronavirus lockdown rules are due to change on July 19?
- 4 Decision time? Twice-deferred application for conservation area homes to go before committee
- 5 175-year-old primary school under threat of permanent closure
- 6 Emergency services attend scene of Stevenage crash
- 7 'I regret it so much' - murder trial teen tells court of Christopher Hewett stabbing
- 8 Power cut hits west Hitchin
- 9 More Hitchin homes affected by power outage
- 10 Indecent exposure arrest: Man remanded in custody
Back on the track Will Galliford was eighth in the 1500m steeplechase in five minutes 2.46 seconds.
Out on the road Fairlands Valley Spartans ran the London 10k which this year was transported to Hatfield House.
Jonathan Parr excelled and was sixth of the 1,428 finishers in 35 minutes 40 seconds. Andy McGuinness and Wendy Tharani came home in under an hour with Jonathan Jones, Dzenana Topic and Taher Tharani the others from the club to take part.