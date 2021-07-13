Success for Stevenage & North Herts at English Schools Athletics Championship

Published: 5:49 PM July 13, 2021

Jessica Astill (orange vest) on her way to a 300m silver medal in the English Schools Athletics Championship. - Credit: NORMA HARRIS

There was national success for one Stevenage & North Herts athlete as they travelled to the English Schools Athletics Championship.

Six from the club made the trip in total to represent Hertfordshire and it was Jessica Astill who returned with a medal, claiming silver in the 300m.

The event, held at Manchester's Sport City, was restricted this year with each age group held on separate dates and some heats run as time trials.

Astill won her heat of the 300m in 40.13 seconds and went even quicker in the final, running a PB of 39.24 to come within a whisker of the gold.

The result means she will represent England at the Schools International match in September.

Joel Evans and Ed Laws of Stevenage & North Herts AC at the English Schools Athletics Championship. - Credit: NORMA HARRIS





The seniors had been first up on Friday with 400m hurdlers Ed Laws and Joel Evans finishing in eighth and ninth after runs of 56.42 and 56.70 respectively.

The intermediate age group competed on Saturday. Shanumi Akinfenwa placed 12th in the high jump clearing 1.52m while Aimie Taylor was ninth in the pole vault with 3.15m.

Back on the track Will Galliford was eighth in the 1500m steeplechase in five minutes 2.46 seconds.

Out on the road Fairlands Valley Spartans ran the London 10k which this year was transported to Hatfield House.

Jonathan Parr excelled and was sixth of the 1,428 finishers in 35 minutes 40 seconds. Andy McGuinness and Wendy Tharani came home in under an hour with Jonathan Jones, Dzenana Topic and Taher Tharani the others from the club to take part.