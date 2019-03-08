Advanced search

Stevenage move into play-off contention after easing to win

PUBLISHED: 10:04 25 July 2019

Old Albanian Cricket Club, Woollams Playing Fields, Harpenden Road, St Albans, AL3 6BB. Action of the match between Old Abanian's (fielding) against Stevenage (batting). Laurie Brown batting for Stevenage. Picture: Melissa Page.

Stevenage cruised to a six-wicket victory at Old Elizabethans in Herts Cricket League Division Two A to move them closer to play-off contention.

The home side batted first and struggle to get runs on the board, finishing 115 all out as Charlie Busby top scored with just 18.

Stevenage cruised to the winning total in just 23 overs, as Laurie Brown hit 40 not out to top score.

Openers Henry Jonscher and Namay Kedia went for zero and five to leave Old Elizabethans 13-2.

Shaun Gomes added just eight and Kazi Hasibul Hoq got 15 before they both went as the top order crumbled.

Mike Philpotts then tore through the middle order as Amit Arafat (15), James Heavey (4) and Charlie Scutt (8) all went.

Busby then hit 18, but it was a hopeless task trying to increase the Old Elizabethans total.

In fact, the home side's batting order was so poor that the extras - which totalled 23 - were more than any batsmans score.

Philpotts was Stevenage's star with the ball as he recorded figures of 6-26.

With a small total to chase, the away side set about their task.

They put on 50 for the first wicket before Michael Tyler went for 17, caught off the bowling of Kedia.

They were 51-2 just moments later when Kedia got Conor Hayward for 21, but an Old Elizabethans win still seemed very unlikely.

Gary Brown added 19 to the total before Hasibul Hoq removed him, but Laurie Brown was at the crease and he fired 40 not out to help get Stevenage over the line.

Kedia finished as the home side's best bowler on 2-32, but he could do little to stop the inevitable defeat for Old Elizabethans.

The win sees Stevenage climb to fifth in Division Two A, just 18 points behind third-placed Abbots Langley.

