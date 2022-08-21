Kane Smith 'getting there quickly' after opening his Stevenage account says Steve Evans
- Credit: DAVID LOVEDAY/TGS PHOTO
Steve Evans says Kane Smith's Stevenage career will only get better - after revealing he had already tried once to the sign the former Hitchin Town wing-back.
Smith scored the first goal in a 2-1 win over Carlisle United and got an assist on the second in a man-of-the-match display.
And the Boro boss is delighted to finally be working with the 26-year-old.
He said: "I tried to sign Kane when I was at Peterborough. We found that deal hard to get done.
"[This year his] contract was finished and I know he spoke to six or seven clubs and had choices.
"I spoke to him about this being a local identity for him and that I tried to sign him.
"I spoke to him about what that means to a player, when a manager wants you, forget the club and everything else.
"We worked hard to get him here and had to be very patient as he went on holiday and then took their time to make sure he picked correctly.
"I think he has picked the right club.
"We are still working hard to get him to a League Two standard of fitness but again, he is another who has a huge heart and a huge desire to do well.
"His performance, particularly in the first half, was exceptional and it was the same against Rochdale.
"He’s getting there very quickly."