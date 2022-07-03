Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton arriving ahead of the British Grand Prix 2022 at Silverstone, Towcester. - Credit: PA

Stevenage's own Lewis Hamilton picked up third position in the Formula 1 British Grand Prix today (Sunday, July 3).

The Mercedes driver finished behind Ferrari's Carlos Sainz and Red Bull's Sergio Perez respectively.

The race had been delayed early on due to a crash on the first corner, when Zhou Guanyu and George Russell collided.

Zhou's car rolled onto its back during the incident, however, the driver later posted on social media to reassure fans that he was "all clear".

I’m ok, all clear. Halo saved me today. Thanks everyone for your kind messages! pic.twitter.com/OylxoJC4M0 — 周冠宇 | Zhou Guanyu 🇨🇳 (@ZhouGuanyu24) July 3, 2022

Following a late tussle between Hamilton, Perez and Leclerc, it was Perez who claimed second.

The Hertfordshire man settled for third position, and a place on the podium.

Having grown up in Stevenage, Hamilton joined the McLaren young driver programme in 1998.

Since then, he has broken records, having picked up 100 grand prix victories, more than anyone in the history of the sport.

The driver is currently tied with Michael Schumacher for the most World Championship wins, with seven a piece.