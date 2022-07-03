Stevenage's own Lewis Hamilton grabs third in British GP
- Credit: PA
Stevenage's own Lewis Hamilton picked up third position in the Formula 1 British Grand Prix today (Sunday, July 3).
The Mercedes driver finished behind Ferrari's Carlos Sainz and Red Bull's Sergio Perez respectively.
The race had been delayed early on due to a crash on the first corner, when Zhou Guanyu and George Russell collided.
Zhou's car rolled onto its back during the incident, however, the driver later posted on social media to reassure fans that he was "all clear".
Following a late tussle between Hamilton, Perez and Leclerc, it was Perez who claimed second.
The Hertfordshire man settled for third position, and a place on the podium.
Having grown up in Stevenage, Hamilton joined the McLaren young driver programme in 1998.
Most Read
- 1 Driver arrested as Audi crashes into parked vehicles in Hitchin
- 2 Five teenagers arrested following 'violent disorder' in Stevenage
- 3 Car crashes with pedestrian on A602 Stevenage Road
- 4 7 of the most beautiful churches in Hertfordshire
- 5 Plans approved for former Stevenage bus station site
- 6 Mental health crisis café to open in Stevenage
- 7 A1(M) closed in both directions near Letchworth
- 8 Three arrested after cannabis, cash and phones seized
- 9 Plans for second multi-storey car park at Stevenage's Lister Hospital to help 'better meet demand'
- 10 Award-winning Hitchin nursery celebrates bumper year for staff
Since then, he has broken records, having picked up 100 grand prix victories, more than anyone in the history of the sport.
The driver is currently tied with Michael Schumacher for the most World Championship wins, with seven a piece.