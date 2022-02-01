Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Spirited Stevenage fall to late St Albans defeat

Dan Mountney

Published: 7:03 PM February 1, 2022
Holly Manning

Holly Manning scores for Stevenage. - Credit: Richard Ellis

A spirited display from Stevenage Ladies’ 5s wasn’t enough to secure them victory over St Albans 7s as a late goal saw them fall 2-1.

In a back and forward affair, Stevenage took an early lead after a break by Holly Manning ending with her keeping her composure to finish calmly between the sticks.

St Albans made it 1-1 before half-time after a ball to the far post picked out an attacker, who was left with the simple task of converting from a yard out.

The second half saw plenty of action with goalkeepers at both ends busy, and as both sides battled for a winner to was the visitors who found it to secure a 2-1 win.

The result leaves the 5s in seventh in Women's Division 6 South West, with a trip to Berkhamsted & Hemel Hempstead 3s up next on Saturday.

