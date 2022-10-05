Stevenage hockey man in the thick of the action for Wales at the World Cup

Stevenage's Roger Barlow is playing for Wales in the Over 50s Hockey World Cup. - Credit: WALES HOCKEY

International glory awaits for one man from Stevenage Hockey Club - as he plays for Wales in the Over 50s Men's World Cup in South Africa.

Roger Barlow and his Welsh team-mates are in pool B of the 10-day event in Cape Town and has played in all three games so far.

Wales sit fourth in the seven-team group with one win and one draw bringing them points.





Back home the two first team's at his club both won.

The ladies beat Basildon 2-1 away to move seventh in East League Division One South after two games.

It was a physical contest and decided by goals from Liz Oliver and Stephanie Oliver, before the defence restricted the hosts to just one consolation.





The men meanwhile beat Luton Town 4-2 in Division Two South West.

Mike Oliver opened the scoring with Nick Umney also scoring as they turned round at half-time 2-1 ahead.

Oliver made it three with a fantastic solo effort and although Luton pulled another one back, Jack Scott finished off a fine counter for their first win of the year.

The men's second and fourth teams both lost but the thirds enjoyed a good derby victory at home to Letchworth.





Goals from Jonathan Swarbrick and John Mould, the second from a penalty corner, cancelled out an early lead for the visitors





Back in the ladies' section, all the other teams avoided defeat.

Two goals from Chloe Jones helped the seconds to a 2-2 draw at Saffron Walden and it was the same score for the fourths at Broxbourne, Laura Owen-Brown at the double this time.

The thirds and fifths both won 3-1.

The threes were at home to Broxbourne and had Becs McGrellis, Julie Rhodes and Kate Switters-Price on the score-sheet.

Josie Bygrave, Betty Mann and Mel Retberg were on target for the fifths as they beat Saffron Walden, also at home.