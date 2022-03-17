Stevenage ladies still have the sights set on promotion and the title

Stevenage ladies' first team remain on course for promotion and the championship. - Credit: STEVENAGE HOCKEY

Promotion and the title remains on the cards for Stevenage's ladies after a vital win over Broxbourne.

The 3-2 success leaves them top of East Hockey League Division Two South West with two games to go.

They have a three point gap to Bedford and Hertford but Bedford have a game in hand while Hertford's final two games are the two sides above them.

Nikki Greaves and Emma Preston had twice put Stevenage in front but it was Jenny Harding in the final 10 minutes who sealed the win.

The seconds and thirds both won while the fourths drew.

The fifths were the only side to lose, going down 3-2 to their Letchworth counterparts with Laura O'Donnell and Suzie Strange their scorers.





The men's first team won 4-3 at Royston to stay mid-table with goals from Luke Wilkinson, David Scales and Dan Farnan (two) while the seconds were the big winners, beating Bedford 4-0.





Tom Woolley got a hat-trick and there was one for Andy Blaxill.

The thirds though suffered a 6-2 reverse at Hertford with Simon Russell and Roger Barlow on target.