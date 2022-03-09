Stevenage Hockey Club enjoy double success over neighbours Blueharts

Stevenage's first team beat Blueharts thirds 8-4 in East Hockey League Division Two South West. - Credit: RICHARD ELLIS

Stevenage won bragging rights with a double success over neighbours Blueharts.

The ladies' first team beat the Hitchin club's second string 3-1 in Division Two South West of the East Hockey League.

All four goals came in the second half with Stevenage taking the lead only for Blueharts to equalise but once the hosts got back in front, they clinched the win late on to retain their position on top of the table.

Nikki Greaves, Liz Phoenix and Philippa Jones got the goals for Stevenage.

The men's first team went goal-crazy against Blueharts thirds, eventually winning 8-4.

It was good spirited throughout and the end to end action made it a superb advert for the sport in north Herts.

Aiden Parker, with two, David Scales, Dan Farnan, Andy Davies, Jack Scott, Mike Oliver and Luke Wilkinson scored to leave Stevenage sixth and Blueharts 10th.

Ian Jackson (left) and Simon Russell both scored for Stevenage thirds before umpiring the club's first-team game against Blueharts. - Credit: RICHARD ELLIS

Elsewhere for the men there was a 2-2 draw for the seconds at Rickmansworth, Will Hammond and Nathan Derrick twice putting the min front before the hosts equalised.

The thirds though lost 5-2 to Luton Town, Simon Russell and Ian Jackson their scorers.

The ladies' second team at Stevenage Hockey Club. - Credit: RICHARD ELLIS

Back in the ladies' section there was a 3-1 win for the seconds over Cheshunt courtesy of goals from Kate Mouncey, Josie Bygrave and Jude Seller and the fifths who thumped Berkhamsted & Hemel 5-0.

Goal machine Sarah Hoar got four of them with Frances Rea getting the other.

The thirds lost 3-1 to the same side, Bec McGrelis on target, while Samantha Robbins was the scorer as the fourths drew with Bishop's Stortford.

The sixths though brought one more win, beating Saffron Walden 3-2 with goals from Holly Manning (two) and Sharon Harker.