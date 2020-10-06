Stevenage rise to the top after victory over St Albans

Aiden Parker scored twice as Stevenage beat St Albans. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2018 Archant

Stevenage’s men sit proudly on top of the East Hockey League Division Two South table after a second straight victory.

This one was 4-2 at St Albans and followed an opening day win at home to Wapping.

Dan Farnan started things and two wonderful drag-flicks from Aiden Parker made it 3-0 at half-time.

Saints pulled one back from a penalty flick and grabbed another inside the last five minutes but by that time Mike Oliver had already hit Stevenage’s fourth.

The third team also beat St Albans, two goals from Alan Warren and one each for Simon Russell and James Hamilton giving them a 4-3 success in Division Six.

The ladies’ first team meanwhile drew 1-1 with Bishop’s Stortford and there were further draws for the seconds and sixths, Penny Williamson scoring her first ever goal.

The thirds won though, beating Broxbourne 3-2 with Elfie Balfie, Genna Telfer and Laura Owen-Brown on target.