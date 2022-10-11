Stevenage women come from behind to beat Chelmsford rivals

Stevenage's women came from behind to beat Chelmsford seconds 3-1 in East League Division One South.

Player of the match Jo Biggs fired home from a short corner to cancel out an early Chelmsford goal, with further pressure leading to Katie Tempest scoring from another set-piece.

Liz Oliver-Phoenix added a third after more excellent open play before the break, with Stevenage maintaining control as the scoreline remained unchanged in the second half.

The thirds beat St Albans sixths 4-0 in Four South West, while the fifths won by the same margin against Welwyn GC thirds in Five South West.

And the fifths made it three wins in a row as they beat Welwyn GC fourths 3-0 in Six South West.

Suzie Strange opened the scoring from the penalty spot, with Sarah Hoar firing home a penalty corner soon after.

And Strange claimed her second in the final quarter to seal the points as Janelle Boateng took player of the match honours.

The men's first team fell to a 6-2 defeat at Bedford thirds in Two South West, after conceding three late goals.

A flick and short corner put the hosts 2-0 up at the break, but Stevenage hit back through Andy Davies at a short corner and Richard Brendish at the back post in the second half to trail 3-2 with 10 minutes left.

Stevenage seconds in action against Bedford fourths - Credit: Stevenage HC

The seconds lost by the odd goal in nine to Bedford fourths in a lively Three South West contest.

Stevenage took the lead inside 90 seconds, with Bedford's keeper yellow-carded for disputing the decision, before the hosts levelled.

The hosts went 3-1 up but Bedford netted either side of the break to draw level, before Stevenage scored from another short corner.

They could not hold onto their lead, though, as Bedford netted again before claiming a winner.

The thirds also tasted defeat at Welwyn GC thirds in Five South West, after falling behind to an early short corner.

Wing-backs Bradley Swain and Thomas Cowan produced good runs, as Jonathan Swarbrick troubled the WGC defence, and new signing Harry Greenwood set up Chris Day, whose shot was well saved.

Danny Hanslow, Graham Spicer and Martin Binge defended well, but WGC went 2-0 up before the break.

Swain was denied at a short corner, but John Mould's drag flick reduced arrears and Stevenage pressed for an equaliser, only to come up short.

The fourths lost 5-1 at Hertford sevens in Eight South West.