Stevenage ladies battle to deserved draw with Bedford

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 11:11 AM December 26, 2021
The ladies' fifth team at Stevenage Hockey Club got one more game in before Christmas.

Hockey had mostly shut down one week earlier but that didn't mean all teams had the day off before Christmas.

Stevenage ladies' fifth team used the final Saturday before the big day as a slip week, putting their Division Six South West game at home to Bedford in after the original date had been moved due to the petrol shortage.

And the pair produced a entertaining contest, finishing all-square at 2-2.

For the majority of the first half Stevenage's defence held back significant pressure but didn’t always profit from the tackles won as forward momentum was often curtailed.

But despite that they were the ones in front at the break, Astrid Matthews luring the goalkeeper out before passing unselfishly to Suzie Strange for the finish.

The dynamic of the game changed early in the second half with two goals giving Bedford the lead.

But Stevenage keeper Claire Jones made a couple of superb saves to keep the gap at one and the home side got a deserved share of the points with a Sarah Hoar goal.

Molly Rouse was named player of the match.

Hockey
