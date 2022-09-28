The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
First teams beaten on day one but Stevenage have successes elsewhere

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 4:30 PM September 28, 2022
The men's first team of Stevenage Hockey Club.

The men's first team of Stevenage Hockey Club.

The firsts teams at Stevenage Hockey Club started with two defeats - although the men did provide some entertainment in a derby. 

They went to Letchworth seconds and the pair served up a nine-goal thriller, the home side winning 5-4.

They swapped leads too before Letchworth got their noses in front for the final time.

Luke Wilkinson (two), Aiden Parker and David Scales were on target for Stevenage.

The seconds got the better of Letchworth though as they 5-3 over the thirds with goals from Harry Burrett (two), Ryall Swartz and Matt Oliver.

The ladies' first team of Stevenage Hockey Club.

The ladies' first team of Stevenage Hockey Club.

The ladies' firsts were beaten 2-0 at home to Bedford in Division One South, their first match in the new division following promotion.

It was 0-0 at half-time but two quick goals at the start of the second half handed them a loss.

Liz Phoenix though went close on a couple of occasions and Jo Biggs was player of the match.

The rest of the section had better fortunes.

The ladies' second team of Stevenage Hockey Club.

The ladies' second team of Stevenage Hockey Club.

Josie Bygrave, Nicki Reynolds, Hannah Collard scored as the seconds beat Berkhamsted & Hemel 3-0 and it was the same score for the fourths beat Royston.

The ladies' fourth team of Stevenage Hockey Club.

The ladies' fourth team of Stevenage Hockey Club.

Laura Owen-Brown (two) and Jo Mickleburgh were the scorers.

The ladies' fifth team of Stevenage Hockey Club.

The ladies' fifth team of Stevenage Hockey Club.




Hockey
Stevenage News

